Dr. Angela Nossett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nossett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Angela Nossett, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Angela Nossett, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Panorama City, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Nossett works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Valley Family Health Center8215 Van Nuys Blvd, Panorama City, CA 91402 Directions (866) 592-2199
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nossett?
I LOVE Dr. Nossett! She is friendly and thorough and takes her time to explain whatever you don't understand. I would recommend her to everyone.
About Dr. Angela Nossett, MD
- Family Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1194754457
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nossett has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nossett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nossett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nossett works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Nossett. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nossett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nossett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nossett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.