Dr. Singh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Angela Singh, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Angela Singh, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from New York Osteopathic Medicine - New York.
Dr. Singh works at
Locations
-
1
Wake Internal Medicine Consultants Inc.3100 Blue Ridge Rd Ste 300, Raleigh, NC 27612 Directions (919) 781-7515
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Singh?
About Dr. Angela Singh, DO
- Gastroenterology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1699003509
Education & Certifications
- New York Osteopathic Medicine - New York
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singh works at
Dr. Singh has seen patients for Constipation, Abdominal Pain and Gas-Bloat Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Singh has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.