Dr. Angela Strang, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Angela Strang, MD is a Midwife in Fargo, ND.
Dr. Strang works at
Essentia Health-32nd Avenue Clinic (Fargo)3000 32nd Ave S, Fargo, ND 58103 DirectionsMonday8:15am - 5:15pmTuesday8:15am - 5:15pmWednesday8:15am - 5:15pmThursday8:15am - 5:15pmFriday8:15am - 5:15pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Strang and her nurse are diligent. There is not a thing I can complain about or am unhappy about when being seen by her. She is sure to see that you leave feeling more informed and comfortable about your appointment. There has never been a moment where I have left confused, or concerned.
- Midwifery
- English
- 1235575606
- Essentia Health-Fargo
Dr. Strang has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Strang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Strang using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Strang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Strang has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Strang.
