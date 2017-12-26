See All Nurse Midwives in Fargo, ND
Dr. Angela Strang, MD

Midwifery
Dr. Angela Strang, MD is a Midwife in Fargo, ND. 

Dr. Strang works at Essentia Health-32nd Avenue Clinic (Fargo) in Fargo, ND. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Essentia Health-32nd Avenue Clinic (Fargo)
    3000 32nd Ave S, Fargo, ND 58103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:15am - 5:15pm
    Tuesday
    8:15am - 5:15pm
    Wednesday
    8:15am - 5:15pm
    Thursday
    8:15am - 5:15pm
    Friday
    8:15am - 5:15pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pregnancy Ultrasound
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Hysteroscopy
Pregnancy Ultrasound
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Hysteroscopy

Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Dec 26, 2017
    Dr. Strang and her nurse are diligent. There is not a thing I can complain about or am unhappy about when being seen by her. She is sure to see that you leave feeling more informed and comfortable about your appointment. There has never been a moment where I have left confused, or concerned.
    Fargo, ND — Dec 26, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Angela Strang, MD

    • Midwifery
    • English
    • 1235575606
    • Essentia Health-Fargo

    Dr. Angela Strang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Strang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Strang has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Strang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Strang works at Essentia Health-32nd Avenue Clinic (Fargo) in Fargo, ND. View the full address on Dr. Strang’s profile.

    Dr. Strang has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Strang.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Strang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Strang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

