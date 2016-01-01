Overview

Dr. Angela Tobias, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Shelton, WA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital.



Dr. Tobias works at SQUAXIN ISLAND HEALTH CLINIC in Shelton, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.