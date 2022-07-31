Dr. Angelo Sambunaris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sambunaris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Angelo Sambunaris, MD
Overview
Dr. Angelo Sambunaris, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Alpharetta, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF CO SCH OF MED.
Locations
Angelo Sambunaris & Associates5755 N Point Pkwy Ste 256, Alpharetta, GA 30022 Directions (770) 817-9200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:15pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Impressed with first visit. He listened well and we discussed family genetics and the link to anxiety. He put together things I never understood. feel I am in good hands…
About Dr. Angelo Sambunaris, MD
- Psychiatry
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1164541256
Education & Certifications
- National Institute Of Mental Health
- University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- UNIV OF CO SCH OF MED
- University of Colorado
Dr. Sambunaris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Sambunaris. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sambunaris.
