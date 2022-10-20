See All Otolaryngologists in Bellevue, WA
Dr. Anh Truong, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.5 (21)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Anh Truong, MD

Dr. Anh Truong, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.

Dr. Truong works at Bellevue Ear Nose & Throat Clinic in Bellevue, WA with other offices in Issaquah, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Dizziness and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Truong's Office Locations

    Bellevue Ear Nose and Throat Clinic
    1231 116th Ave NE Ste 915, Bellevue, WA 98004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 454-3938
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Bellevue Ear Nose and Throat Clinic
    510 8th Ave NE Ste 310, Issaquah, WA 98029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 454-3938
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Overlake Medical Center & Clinics

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Earwax Buildup
Dizziness
Vertigo
Earwax Buildup
Dizziness
Vertigo
Dysphagia
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Chronic Sinusitis
Ear Ache
Outer Ear Infection
Sinusitis
Tinnitus
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Sinusitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Conductive Hearing Loss
Cough
Deafness
Deviated Septum
ENT Cancer
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling
Headache
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
Laryngeal Cancer
Laryngitis
Malignant Otitis Externa
Nosebleed
Otitis Media
Perforated Eardrum
Pharyngitis
Sleep Apnea
Vocal Cord Nodule
Vocal Cord Paralysis
Vocal Cord Polyp
Acoustic Neuroma
Acute Tonsillitis
Broken Nose
Cholesteatoma
Chronic Adenoid Infection
Chronic Tonsillitis
Enlarged Turbinates
Facial Fracture
Maxillary and Malar Fractures
Nasal Polyp
Oral Cancer
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Peritonsillar Abscess
Postnasal Drip
Sjögren's Syndrome
Throat Pain
Thyroid Cancer
Tongue Cancer
Tonsil Cancer
Tonsillitis
Trigeminal Neuralgia
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 20, 2022
    Dr. Truong took the time to thoroughly explain all the risks and benefits of my different options. True informed consent is rare nowadays, but he still does it - and very well I might add! Then, his skill with the procedure I needed was incredibly impressive and fast, with minimal pain and discomfort, thanks to his knowledge and skill in that area as well. I would highly recommend Dr. Truong to any friend or family member and if I ever need anything else ENT related, he's my doc!
    About Dr. Anh Truong, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • 14 years of experience
    • English, Vietnamese
    • 1467680108
    Education & Certifications

    • University of California At Davis / School of Medicine
    • University of California Davis Medical Center
    • UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER
    • University of Washington
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anh Truong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Truong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Truong has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Truong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Truong has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Dizziness and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Truong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Truong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Truong.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Truong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Truong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

