Overview of Dr. Anil Nair, MD

Dr. Anil Nair, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Manchester, CT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE / PROFESSIONAL SCHOOLS and is affiliated with Chesapeake Regional Medical Center and Sentara Leigh Hospital.



Dr. Nair works at ProHealth Physicians Express Cr in Manchester, CT with other offices in Chesapeake, VA, Glastonbury, CT and Wallingford, CT. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.