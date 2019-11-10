See All Forensic Psychiatrists in Youngstown, OH
Dr. Anil Nalluri, MD

Forensic Psychiatry
3.1 (18)
Accepting new patients
52 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Anil Nalluri, MD is a Forensic Psychiatry Specialist in Youngstown, OH. They specialize in Forensic Psychiatry, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from Guntur Med Coll, Andhra U.

Dr. Nalluri works at Anil Choudary Nalluri, M.D., A.B.P.N., Inc. in Youngstown, OH. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Anil Nalluri MD
    5500 Market St Ste 128, Youngstown, OH 44512 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 727-2433

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addiction Treatment
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Addiction Treatment
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder

Addiction Treatment Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Outpatient Opioid Dependence Treatment Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Nov 10, 2019
    Doctor Nalluri saved my life. I don't know where I would be today if it was not for him and his staff. He actually will listen to you, and keeping helping us addicts to get off illicit drugs and help you get your life and health back. He is extremely knowledgeable compassionate Doctor. If you are ready take that step yourself and be honest, and get control of your life back, Doctor Nalluri is #1.
    Kevin J — Nov 10, 2019
    About Dr. Anil Nalluri, MD

    • Forensic Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 52 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Telugu
    NPI Number
    • 1467420919
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Fallsview Psyc Hosp
    Internship
    • St Thomas Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Guntur Med Coll, Andhra U
    Board Certifications
    • Addiction Medicine, Forensic Psychiatry and Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anil Nalluri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nalluri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nalluri has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nalluri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nalluri works at Anil Choudary Nalluri, M.D., A.B.P.N., Inc. in Youngstown, OH. View the full address on Dr. Nalluri’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Nalluri. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nalluri.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nalluri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nalluri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

