Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anil Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Anil Patel, MD
Dr. Anil Patel, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in San Marcos, CA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel's Office Locations
Anil S. Patel, M.d.277 Rancheros Dr Ste 301, San Marcos, CA 92069 Directions (760) 471-4073
Aurora Behavioral Healthcare San Diego11878 Avenue of Industry, San Diego, CA 92128 Directions (858) 487-3200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sharp Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Anil Patel, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1164462164
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
