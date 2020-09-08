See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Augusta, GA
Super Profile

Dr. Anil Puri, MD

Pulmonary Disease
4.3 (20)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Anil Puri, MD is a Pulmonologist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MED COLL OF GA GA HLTH SCI UNIV|Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center, Navicent Health Baldwin and Putnam General Hospital.

Dr. Puri works at TUFTS MEDICAL CENTER in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Animal Allergies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Sleep Apnea
Animal Allergies
Allergic Rhinitis
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
Asthma
Chronic Care Management
Dyslipidemia
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Lipid Disorders
Shortness of Breath
Wheezing
Abdominal Pain
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
All Types of Food Poisoning
Anemia
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Back Pain
Breast Cancer
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Pain
Constipation
Cough
Dehydration
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Dysphagia
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Fever
Food Poisoning
Gait Abnormality
Gastric Ulcer
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Insomnia
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Lung Cancer
Malaise and Fatigue
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pleural Effusion
Pneumonia
Polyuria
Pulmonary Embolism
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services
Restless Leg Syndrome
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sinusitis
Tobacco Use Disorder
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Urinary Hesitancy
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vertigo
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Asthma in Adults
Atherosclerosis
Bedsores
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Breast Pain
Breathing Disorders
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Bunion
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Celiac Disease
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Chronic Bronchitis
Chronic Neck Pain
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Diabetes
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Emphysema
Enteritis
Fibromyalgia
Gallstones
Gastritis
Gastroparesis
Gout
Hammer Toe
Hernia
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hiatal Hernia
Hyperkalemia
Hypogonadism
Influenza (Flu)
Interstitial Lung Disease
Intestinal Obstruction
Iodine Deficiency
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Limb Cramp
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Lung Nodule
Lyme Disease
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Weakness
Mycobacterial Lung Infection
Nausea
Neck Muscle Strain
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Partial Lung Collapse
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pharyngitis
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Pollen Allergy
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polyneuropathy
Potassium Deficiency
Pulmonary Edema
Pulmonary Fibrosis
Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Procedures
Rash
Respiratory Diseases
Respiratory Failure
Respiratory Management
Secondary Hypertension
Shingles
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sleep Disorders
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Swine Flu
Symptomatic Menopause
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Goiter
Urinary Stones
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Viral Enteritis
Viral Infection
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 08, 2020
    Very caring and understanding, listens to my concerns. Provides answers and checks up on me in between regular visits. Always reachable by phone. Excellent best doctor I've ever had. Sometimes the wait time is a bit long, but he takes the time necessary for his patients so, it might mean you have to wait a little longer than usual. But the wait is worth it.
    Peggy Sexton — Sep 08, 2020
    About Dr. Anil Puri, MD

    • Pulmonary Disease
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    • English, Hindi and Punjabi
    • Male
    • 1629166335
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Shands Hosp Univ Fl
    • Shands Hosop Univ Fl
    • UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
    • MED COLL OF GA GA HLTH SCI UNIV|Medical College of Georgia
    • Internal Medicine and Pulmonology
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Augusta University Medical Center
    • Navicent Health Baldwin
    • Putnam General Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anil Puri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Puri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Puri has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Puri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Puri has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Animal Allergies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Puri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Puri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Puri.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Puri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Puri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

