Overview

Dr. Anil Puri, MD is a Pulmonologist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MED COLL OF GA GA HLTH SCI UNIV|Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center, Navicent Health Baldwin and Putnam General Hospital.



Dr. Puri works at TUFTS MEDICAL CENTER in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Animal Allergies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.