Overview

Dr. Anil Singh, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences|RAJIV GANDHI UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES AND MANIPAL ACADEMY OF HIGHER EDUCATION (M.A.H.E.) MANGAL and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway.



Dr. Singh works at New Jersey Medical Experts,LLC in Edison, NJ with other offices in Syracuse, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Fever and Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.