Overview of Dr. Anila Sankar, MD

Dr. Anila Sankar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from BONE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital.



Dr. Sankar works at Houston Kidney Care in Houston, TX with other offices in Sugar Land, TX and Missouri City, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.