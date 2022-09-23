Dr. Sen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anindya Sen, MD
Overview of Dr. Anindya Sen, MD
Dr. Anindya Sen, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Johnson City, TN.
Dr. Sen's Office Locations
East Tennessee Hematologyoncology110 Corporate Dr Ste 120, Johnson City, TN 37604 Directions (423) 282-0534
East Tennessee Hematology and Oncology1406 Tusculum Blvd Ste 2000, Greeneville, TN 37745 Directions (423) 787-7080
Greeneville Community Hospital East1420 Tusculum Blvd, Greeneville, TN 37745 Directions (423) 787-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Franklin Woods Community Hospital
- Johnson City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had been to many doctors about severe problems I and several family member were having. They thought it must be in my head. I went to see Dr Sen about low iron and he ran very special labs and found that I had a parasite that I had picked up in another country. Several family member had the same thing. I appreciate the fact that he took the time to take my seriously. I would highly recommend him. His staff was very good also.
About Dr. Anindya Sen, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1518062652
Education & Certifications
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sen accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Sen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sen.
