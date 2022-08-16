See All Oncologists in Kingwood, TX
Super Profile

Dr. Anirudha Dasgupta, MD

Medical Oncology
4.2 (20)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Anirudha Dasgupta, MD

Dr. Anirudha Dasgupta, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Kingwood, TX. 

Dr. Dasgupta works at Millennium Oncology in Kingwood, TX with other offices in Conroe, TX, Atascocita, TX, Huntsville, TX and Cleveland, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Purpura and Thrombocytosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dasgupta's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Millennium Oncology
    22710 Professional Dr Ste 100, Kingwood, TX 77339 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 699-4835
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Millennium Physicians
    506 Medical Center Blvd Ste 304, Conroe, TX 77304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 699-4834
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Millennium Physicians - Atascocita
    17903 W Lake Houston Pkwy Ste 204, Atascocita, TX 77346 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 317-3874
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  4. 4
    Millennium Physicians - Oncology
    130 Medical Center Pkwy Ste 5, Huntsville, TX 77340 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (936) 226-6021
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  5. 5
    Millennium Physicians - Oncology
    213 S College Ave, Cleveland, TX 77327 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 699-4832
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
  • Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center
  • St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital
  • St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Purpura
Thrombocytosis
Anemia
Purpura
Thrombocytosis

Anemia Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Evaluation Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Evaluation Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
All Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Counseling Chevron Icon
Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Cancer Treatment Complications Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Melanoma Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hematologic Disorder Treatment Chevron Icon
Hematologic Problems Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Hormone Therapy Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Infusion Therapy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Leukemia Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mast Cell Diseases Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Targeted Therapy for Hematologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    Aug 16, 2022
    Very Good doctor. Very caring and concerned about his patients. The only complaint is you cannot talk to anyone on the phone. I have been waiting two weeks to be scheduled for iron infusions. I have left messages but no return phone calls.
    Terry Mann — Aug 16, 2022
    About Dr. Anirudha Dasgupta, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Bengali, Hindi and Urdu
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1841298387
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Lincoln Med &amp;amp;amp;amp;amp; Mh Ctr
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Medical Oncology and Oncology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anirudha Dasgupta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dasgupta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dasgupta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dasgupta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dasgupta has seen patients for Anemia, Purpura and Thrombocytosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dasgupta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Dasgupta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dasgupta.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dasgupta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dasgupta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

