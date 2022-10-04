Dr. Kachadourian has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anise Kachadourian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Anise Kachadourian, MD
Dr. Anise Kachadourian, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Union, NJ. They graduated from New York University and is affiliated with Bayonne Medical Center, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway and Trinitas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Kachadourian works at
Dr. Kachadourian's Office Locations
Anise Kachadourian MD, LLC2333 Morris Ave Ste B206, Union, NJ 07083 Directions (908) 442-7920
Hospital Affiliations
- Bayonne Medical Center
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway
- Trinitas Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to Dr. Kachadorian for years now and I have never had a complaint about her in regards to her professionalism and her genuine concern for my medical problems. She listens attentively and suggests different areas and avenues that I can take in regards to my medical conditions. I was so sorry that she moved out of Old Bridge because the distance to Union New Jersey is a difficulty for me but I feel confident and totally at ease knowing she is my doctor and recommend her highly. I’ve read the negative reviews and cannot understand where they’re coming from since I have never over the years experienced anything but a pleasant bedside manner and professionalism from Dr. Kachadorian.
About Dr. Anise Kachadourian, MD
- Hematology
- English, Armenian
- 1750349395
Education & Certifications
- New York University
Dr. Kachadourian accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Kachadourian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Kachadourian works at
Dr. Kachadourian speaks Armenian.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Kachadourian. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kachadourian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kachadourian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.