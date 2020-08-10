Dr. Anisha Jangi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jangi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anisha Jangi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Anisha Jangi, MD
Dr. Anisha Jangi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.
Dr. Jangi works at
Dr. Jangi's Office Locations
1
Danbury Eye Physicians & Surgeons PC69 Sand Pit Rd Ste 101, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (203) 791-2020
2
Danbury Eye Physicians & Surgeons120 Park Lane Rd Ste B203, New Milford, CT 06776 Directions (860) 946-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Danbury Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
Ratings & Reviews
Needed cataract surgery in both eyes. I was nervous. Her staff is wonderful and caring. She was able to perform one eye. It went very well. Then COVID struck and my other eye is on hold. No elective surgeries for March thru July. I’m waiting on my other eye. Dr Jangi is great. Can’t wait til I can get my other eye done. Waiting to be cleared by the Retina specialist.
About Dr. Anisha Jangi, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1326230277
Education & Certifications
- New York Eye and Ear Infirmary
- Saint Vincent's Hospital Manhattan
- Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
Dr. Jangi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jangi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jangi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jangi has seen patients for Corneal Abrasion or Laceration, Corneal Diseases and Keratitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jangi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Jangi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jangi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jangi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jangi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.