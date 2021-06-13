Overview of Dr. Anita Chow, MD

Dr. Anita Chow, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX.



They frequently treat conditions like Mastectomy, Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision and Axillary Lymph Node Dissection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.