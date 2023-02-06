See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Anita Gondy, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.2 (51)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Anita Gondy, MD

Dr. Anita Gondy, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Rangaraya Medical College, Andhra University and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital and Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Gondy works at The Obgyn Center in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gondy's Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Obgyn Center
    2800 N Tenaya Way Ste 203, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 978-8900
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    The Obgyn Center
    2011 Pinto Ln Ste 103, Las Vegas, NV 89106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 978-8900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • MountainView Hospital
  • Summerlin Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Bacterial Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Diseases Contagious from Safe Sex Chevron Icon
Diseases Contagious from Vaginal Sex Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Leiomyoma Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Precocious Puberty Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
truSculpt™ System Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Culinary Health Fund
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Teachers Health Trust
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 51 ratings
    Patient Ratings (51)
    5 Star
    (38)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Feb 06, 2023
    The office staff is great! They are courteous and informative. This was my first visit with Dr Gondy and I just loved her! I’ve been looking for a good Doctor in LV and finally found one! She answered all of my questions and gave me options on treatments for my issues.
    About Dr. Anita Gondy, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi and Telugu
    NPI Number
    • 1417940032
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • The American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists
    Residency
    • University Of Nevada School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Rangaraya Medical College, Andhra University
    Undergraduate School
    • St Theresa's College For Women, Eluru, Andhra Pradesh
