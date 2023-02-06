Overview of Dr. Anita Gondy, MD

Dr. Anita Gondy, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Rangaraya Medical College, Andhra University and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital and Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Gondy works at The Obgyn Center in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.