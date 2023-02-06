Dr. Anita Gondy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gondy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anita Gondy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Anita Gondy, MD
Dr. Anita Gondy, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Rangaraya Medical College, Andhra University and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital and Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Gondy's Office Locations
The Obgyn Center2800 N Tenaya Way Ste 203, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 978-8900Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
The Obgyn Center2011 Pinto Ln Ste 103, Las Vegas, NV 89106 Directions (702) 978-8900
Hospital Affiliations
- MountainView Hospital
- Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Culinary Health Fund
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Teachers Health Trust
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
The office staff is great! They are courteous and informative. This was my first visit with Dr Gondy and I just loved her! I’ve been looking for a good Doctor in LV and finally found one! She answered all of my questions and gave me options on treatments for my issues.
About Dr. Anita Gondy, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Telugu
- 1417940032
Education & Certifications
- The American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists
- University Of Nevada School Of Medicine
- Rangaraya Medical College, Andhra University
- St Theresa's College For Women, Eluru, Andhra Pradesh
