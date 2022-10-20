See All Dermatologists in Bethesda, MD
Dr. Anita Iyer, MD

Dermatology
3.9 (15)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Anita Iyer, MD is a Dermatologist in Bethesda, MD. They graduated from Medical College of Ohio.

They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Itchy Skin and Intertrigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    6500 Rock Spring Dr, Bethesda, MD 20817 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 530-8300
  2. 2
    Dermatology/Advanced Skin Care
    6021 University Blvd Ste 390, Ellicott City, MD 21043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 203-0607
  3. 3
    The Dermatology Center
    6410 Rockledge Dr Ste 201, Bethesda, MD 20817 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 530-8300

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Acne
Itchy Skin
Intertrigo
Acne
Itchy Skin
Intertrigo

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Delaware
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Oct 20, 2022
    Dr. Iyer is located at 6500 Rock Spring Drive, Suite 105 Bethesda MD 20817
    Sona Dermatology — Oct 20, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Anita Iyer, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1003885609
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Henry Ford Hosp Hlth Sys
    Residency
    Internship
    • Lahey-Hitchcock Med Ctr
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Medical College of Ohio
    Medical Education

