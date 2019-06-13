Overview of Dr. Anita Konka, MD

Dr. Anita Konka, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Konka works at Otorhinolaryngology in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.