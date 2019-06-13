See All Plastic Surgeons in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Anita Konka, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Anita Konka, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.8 (29)
Map Pin Small Philadelphia, PA
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Anita Konka, MD

Dr. Anita Konka, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.

Dr. Konka works at Otorhinolaryngology in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Jefferson Methodist Hospital
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Howard Krein, PHD
Dr. Howard Krein, PHD
4.9 (1044)
View Profile
Dr. Adam Strohl, MD
Dr. Adam Strohl, MD
4.9 (119)
View Profile
Dr. Edmund Pribitkin, MD
Dr. Edmund Pribitkin, MD
4.6 (69)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Jefferson Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Konka's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Univ. of Penn -medical Group
    3737 Market St Fl 3, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 662-9900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
  • Penn Presbyterian Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abscess
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Abscess
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Jaw Fracture Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Konka?

    Jun 13, 2019
    Over the past 3 years, I have dealt, with a lot health wise! A lot doctors, can do surgery, all can prescribe medications.... but not all, can effect you with their mere presence alone! Dr Konka has been my surgeon, prescriber, but most importantly, her personality, understanding and confidence, always made, me feel, that I was always going to be “Alright” because, she wiuld see to it!
    Harold Watkins in Philadelphia , PA — Jun 13, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Anita Konka, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Anita Konka, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Konka to family and friends

    Dr. Konka's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Konka

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Anita Konka, MD.

    About Dr. Anita Konka, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1326276809
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Farrior Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Suny Downstate Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Princeton U
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anita Konka, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Konka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Konka has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Konka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Konka works at Otorhinolaryngology in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Konka’s profile.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Konka. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Konka.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Konka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Konka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Anita Konka, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.