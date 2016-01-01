See All Pediatricians in Winter Garden, FL
Dr. Anita Moorjani, MD

Pediatrics
3.4 (5)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Anita Moorjani, MD

Dr. Anita Moorjani, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Winter Garden, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED and is affiliated with AdventHealth Winter Garden, Adventhealth Orlando and Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children.

Dr. Moorjani works at Adventhealth Medical Group Pediatric And Adolescent Medicine At Winter Garden in Winter Garden, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Moorjani's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Adventhealth Medical Group Pediatric And Adolescent Medicine At Winter Garden
    2200 Fowler Grove Blvd Ste 220, Winter Garden, FL 34787 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    OBGYN Associates of Central FL
    15502 Stoneybrook West Pkwy Ste 112, Winter Garden, FL 34787 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AdventHealth Winter Garden
  • Adventhealth Orlando
  • Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children

Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Bronchitis

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Infant Care Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pediatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pinworm Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Anita Moorjani, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1619013729
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Va Commonwealth U Mcv Sch Med, Pediatrics|Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anita Moorjani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moorjani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Moorjani has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Moorjani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Moorjani works at Adventhealth Medical Group Pediatric And Adolescent Medicine At Winter Garden in Winter Garden, FL. View the full address on Dr. Moorjani’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Moorjani. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moorjani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moorjani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moorjani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

