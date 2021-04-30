Dr. Anita Prakash, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prakash is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anita Prakash, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Anita Prakash, MD
Dr. Anita Prakash, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Midlothian, VA.
Dr. Prakash works at
Dr. Prakash's Office Locations
-
1
Virginia Endocrinology & Osteoporosis Center2384 Colony Crossing Pl Ste 100, Midlothian, VA 23112 Directions (804) 373-6628
Hospital Affiliations
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Prakash?
Dr Prakash keeps my thyroid and diabetes under control. She listens to my concerns and is very professional and knowledgeable . Her staff is knowledgeable and efficient
About Dr. Anita Prakash, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1437356888
Education & Certifications
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Prakash has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Prakash accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Prakash has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Prakash works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Prakash. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prakash.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prakash, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prakash appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.