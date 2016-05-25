Overview

Dr. Anita Shetty, MD is a Dermatologist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia - M.D..



Dr. Shetty works at Skin Cancer Specialists, P.C. & Aesthetic Center in Marietta, GA with other offices in Alpharetta, GA, Austell, GA and Newnan, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.