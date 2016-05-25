See All Dermatologists in Marietta, GA
Dr. Anita Shetty, MD

Dermatology
4.6 (674)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Anita Shetty, MD is a Dermatologist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia - M.D..

Dr. Shetty works at Skin Cancer Specialists, P.C. & Aesthetic Center in Marietta, GA with other offices in Alpharetta, GA, Austell, GA and Newnan, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Marietta Office
    835 Cogburn Ave NW Ste 100, Marietta, GA 30060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 422-5557
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Dermatology Affiliates (Alpharetta)
    401 S Main St Ste A2, Alpharetta, GA 30009 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 816-7900
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed
    Dermatology Affiliates (East Cobb)
    4939 Lower Roswell Rd Ste 104A, Marietta, GA 30068 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 816-7900
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Skin Cancer Specialists, Austell
    1790 Mulkey Rd Ste 1, Austell, GA 30106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 941-1013
    Skin Cancer Specialists, P.C & Aesthetic Center - Newnan
    1625 Highway 34 E # A, Newnan, GA 30265 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 502-0202
    Skin Cancer Specialists, P.C. Newnan
    2045 Highway 34 E, Newnan, GA 30265 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 502-0202

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Mole Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Mole
Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Superficial Radiation Therapy (SRT) Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 674 ratings
    Patient Ratings (674)
    5 Star
    (555)
    4 Star
    (60)
    3 Star
    (24)
    2 Star
    (7)
    1 Star
    (28)
    About Dr. Anita Shetty, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Kannada
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1649477035
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Dermatology - Loyola University Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Internal Medicine - Medical College of Georgia
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Medical College of Georgia - M.D.
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Georgia Institute of Technology - BS Computer Science
    Undergraduate School

