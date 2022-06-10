Dr. Wu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anita Wu, MD
Overview of Dr. Anita Wu, MD
Dr. Anita Wu, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of Nebraska At Kearney and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.
Dr. Wu works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Wu's Office Locations
-
1
Carolina Nerolgocial Clinic - Randolph3541 Randolph Rd Ste 101, Charlotte, NC 28211 Directions (704) 377-9323
-
2
Atrium Health Neurology - Harding Pl1225 Harding Pl Ste 4100, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (704) 377-9323
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wu?
Dr. Wu is highly educated, brilliant, very caring, listens to me, and I have recommended her to two friends who like her as much as I do. I have been seeing her for about 5 years, and I feel fortunate to have found her as my neurologist
About Dr. Anita Wu, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1558399691
Education & Certifications
- University Of Nebraska At Kearney
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wu works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Wu. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.