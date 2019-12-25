Dr. Somasundaram has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anitha Somasundaram, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Anitha Somasundaram, MD
Dr. Anitha Somasundaram, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in West Chester, PA.
Dr. Somasundaram's Office Locations
1
Gateway Endocrinology795 E Marshall St Ste G2, West Chester, PA 19380 Directions (610) 431-7929Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Chester County Hospital
- Paoli Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Very nice, sweet and smart! Straight forward and thorough which is what anyone needs if your trying to improve yourself. You need someone serious.
About Dr. Anitha Somasundaram, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1750674909
Education & Certifications
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Somasundaram accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Somasundaram has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Somasundaram has seen patients for Overweight, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Somasundaram on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Somasundaram. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Somasundaram.
