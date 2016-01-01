Overview of Dr. Anjanette Selzer, MD

Dr. Anjanette Selzer, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Keller, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas San Antonio Medical Program and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine.



Dr. Selzer works at Kid Care Pediatrics in Keller, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.