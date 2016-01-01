Dr. Anjanette Selzer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Selzer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anjanette Selzer, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Keller, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas San Antonio Medical Program and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine.
Dr. Selzer's Office Locations
Kid Care Pediatrics230 N Rufe Snow Dr, Keller, TX 76248 Directions (817) 337-5503
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Anjanette Selzer, MD
- Pediatrics
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Emory University Department Of Pediatrics
- University Of Texas San Antonio Medical Program
- Texas A&M University, College Station, TX
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Selzer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Selzer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Selzer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Selzer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Selzer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Selzer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Selzer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.