Dr. Nayar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anju Nayar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Anju Nayar, MD
Dr. Anju Nayar, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They completed their residency with Cooper Hosp/univ Med Center
Dr. Nayar works at
Dr. Nayar's Office Locations
-
1
Cardiothoracic Surgical Specialist of Cherry Hill P A1245 Brace Rd, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 Directions (856) 216-0350
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nayar?
Very compassionate and hears you emotionally
About Dr. Anju Nayar, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Hindi
- 1649363409
Education & Certifications
- Cooper Hosp/univ Med Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nayar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nayar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nayar works at
Dr. Nayar has seen patients for Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nayar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nayar speaks Hindi.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Nayar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nayar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nayar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nayar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.