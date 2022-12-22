See All Psychiatrists in Cherry Hill, NJ
Dr. Anju Nayar, MD

Psychiatry
3.5 (22)
Map Pin Small Cherry Hill, NJ
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Anju Nayar, MD

Dr. Anju Nayar, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They completed their residency with Cooper Hosp/univ Med Center

Dr. Nayar works at Cardiothoracic Surgical Specs in Cherry Hill, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Cooper University Hospital
Dr. Nayar's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cardiothoracic Surgical Specialist of Cherry Hill P A
    1245 Brace Rd, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 216-0350

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Major Depressive Disorder
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    About Dr. Anju Nayar, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • English, Hindi
    • 1649363409
    Education & Certifications

    • Cooper Hosp/univ Med Center
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nayar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nayar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nayar works at Cardiothoracic Surgical Specs in Cherry Hill, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Nayar’s profile.

    Dr. Nayar has seen patients for Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nayar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Nayar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nayar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nayar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nayar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

