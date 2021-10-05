Dr. Bindal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ankur Bindal, MD
Overview of Dr. Ankur Bindal, MD
Dr. Ankur Bindal, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in National City, CA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with Paradise Valley Hospital.
Dr. Bindal works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Bindal's Office Locations
-
1
Nii Aryee Tetteh M.d. Inc.502 Euclid Ave Ste 204, National City, CA 91950 Directions (619) 765-2684
- 2 6496 Weathers Pl Ste 100, San Diego, CA 92121 Directions (858) 925-6137
Hospital Affiliations
- Paradise Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bindal?
Dr. Bindal genuinely cares about his patients. In a short visit, he truly made sure he covered every aspect of my problem in such a caring manner. He connected me with his therapist, Dr. Maples who is amazing as well. 5 stars all the way through to this practice.
About Dr. Ankur Bindal, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 10 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1588820880
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
- Psychiatry and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bindal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bindal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bindal works at
Dr. Bindal speaks Hindi.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Bindal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bindal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bindal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bindal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.