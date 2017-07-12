Dr. Adinamis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ann Adinamis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ann Adinamis, MD
Dr. Ann Adinamis, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University / Bloomington.
Dr. Adinamis works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Adinamis' Office Locations
-
1
North Meridian Psychiatric Associates Inc.9302 N Meridian St Ste 225, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Directions (317) 663-7302
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Adinamis?
Dr. A is current on the latest research, looks for a balance in new information vs experience and listens. She is very aware of the delicate balance between over-medicating children and finding the right dose through their grow spurs. She also manges her time with patients well and listens to both the parent & the child. She is a breathe of fresh air in a medical field filled with ignoring the actual patient.
About Dr. Ann Adinamis, MD
- Psychiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1033161815
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University / Bloomington
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Adinamis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adinamis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Adinamis works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Adinamis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adinamis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adinamis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adinamis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.