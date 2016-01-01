Dr. Ann Collier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Collier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ann Collier, MD
Overview of Dr. Ann Collier, MD
Dr. Ann Collier, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from DARTMOUTH COLLEGE and is affiliated with Harborview Medical Center.
Dr. Collier's Office Locations
UW Medicine Primary Care at Shoreline325 9th Ave Fl 2, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Harborview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ann Collier, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 45 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- U Washington Affil Hosp
- University of North Carolina Hospitals
- DARTMOUTH COLLEGE
- Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Collier has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Collier using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Collier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
