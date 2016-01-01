Overview of Dr. Ann Farrer, DPM

Dr. Ann Farrer, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Winchester, KY. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bourbon Community Hospital, Clark Regional Medical Center, Saint Joseph East and Saint Joseph Hospital.



Dr. Farrer works at Feet First Podiatry in Winchester, KY with other offices in Paris, KY and Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.