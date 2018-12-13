Overview of Dr. Ann Ha, MD

Dr. Ann Ha, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Huntington Beach, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from UC San Diego Sch Med and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and Orange Coast Medical Center.



Dr. Ha works at Beach Pediatrics in Huntington Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.