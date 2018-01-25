See All Psychiatrists in Waukegan, IL
Dr. Ann Jacob

Psychiatry
5.0 (1)
Map Pin Small Waukegan, IL
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Ann Jacob

Dr. Ann Jacob is a Psychiatry Specialist in Waukegan, IL. 

Dr. Jacob works at Vista Medical Center West in Waukegan, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Jacob's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Vista Medical Center West
    2615 Washington St, Waukegan, IL 60085 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 603-3800

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluation

Treatment frequency



Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anorexia
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bulimia
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • HAP Insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Ann Jacob

    • Psychiatry
    • English
    • 1619396207
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jacob has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jacob has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jacob works at Vista Medical Center West in Waukegan, IL. View the full address on Dr. Jacob’s profile.

    Dr. Jacob has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jacob.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jacob, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jacob appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

