Offers telehealth
Dr. Ann Pittier, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Trinity College, University Of Dublin, University Of Dublin, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.
Tacoma Valley Radiation Oncology1802 Yakima Ave Ste 204, Tacoma, WA 98405 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Dr. Richard C. Ostenson Cancer Center400 15th Ave SE Ste A, Puyallup, WA 98372 Directions
Capital Radiation Therapy3920 Capital Mall Dr SW Ste 201, Olympia, WA 98502 Directions
Franciscan Gynecologic Oncology Associates at St. Anthony314 Martin Luther King Jr Way Ste 101, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Principal Financial Group
- Regence Blue Shield of Washington
- UnitedHealthCare
- Radiation Oncology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1306950894
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- Trinity College, University Of Dublin, University Of Dublin, School Of Medicine
- St. Joseph Medical Center
Dr. Pittier has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pittier accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Pittier using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Pittier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Pittier. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pittier.
