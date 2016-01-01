See All Radiation Oncologists in Tacoma, WA
Dr. Ann Pittier, MD

Radiation Oncology
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ann Pittier, MD

Dr. Ann Pittier, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Trinity College, University Of Dublin, University Of Dublin, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Pittier works at Tacoma/Valley Radiation Oncology Center in Tacoma, WA with other offices in Puyallup, WA and Olympia, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pittier's Office Locations

    Tacoma Valley Radiation Oncology
    1802 Yakima Ave Ste 204, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Dr. Richard C. Ostenson Cancer Center
    400 15th Ave SE Ste A, Puyallup, WA 98372 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Capital Radiation Therapy
    3920 Capital Mall Dr SW Ste 201, Olympia, WA 98502 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Franciscan Gynecologic Oncology Associates at St. Anthony
    314 Martin Luther King Jr Way Ste 101, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ultrasound Guided Procedures
SPECT Scan
PET-CT Scan
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
SPECT Scan
PET-CT Scan

Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
SPECT Scan Chevron Icon
PET-CT Scan Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
3D Conformal Radiotherapy Chevron Icon
Adult Development Disorders Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Endometrial Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
External Beam Radiotherapy Chevron Icon
Gamma Knife Radiosurgery Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hyperthermia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Image-Guided Radiation Therapy (IGRT) Chevron Icon
Intensity-Modulated Radiation Therapy (IMRT) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Mammosite Catheter Insertion Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Radioactive Seed Implants Chevron Icon
Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sarcoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sarcoma
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Thymomas
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • ODS Health Plan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Regence Blue Shield of Washington
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Ann Pittier, MD

    • Radiation Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1306950894
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
    Medical Education
    • Trinity College, University Of Dublin, University Of Dublin, School Of Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Joseph Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ann Pittier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pittier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pittier has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pittier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Pittier. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pittier.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pittier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pittier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

