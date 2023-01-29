Dr. Anna Contomitros, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Contomitros is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anna Contomitros, MD
Overview of Dr. Anna Contomitros, MD
Dr. Anna Contomitros, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from George Washington University|George Washington University School Of Medicine|George Washington University|George Washington University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center, Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center, Henderson Hospital and Valley Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Contomitros' Office Locations
Woman to Woman Gynecology7908 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89117 Directions (888) 614-8594Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
- Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center
- Henderson Hospital
- Valley Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- AARP
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Caremore Medical Group
- Careplus
- Culinary Health Fund
- Golden Rule
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MGM Resorts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
She did a hysterectomy on me because of adenocarcinoma. Excellent care...I moved back east and was cared locally there....Today 2023 10 yrs out I am fine just as she said I would be....
About Dr. Anna Contomitros, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1659461705
Education & Certifications
- Woman'S Cancer Center
- Harvard Med School Beth Israel Hospital
- Beth Israel Hospital|Beth Israel Hospital | Harvard University
- George Washington University|George Washington University School Of Medicine|George Washington University|George Washington University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Contomitros has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Contomitros accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Contomitros has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Contomitros has seen patients for HPV (Human Papillomavirus) and Pap Smear Abnormalities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Contomitros on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Contomitros. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Contomitros.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Contomitros, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Contomitros appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.