Dr. Anna Harkins, DO
Dr. Anna Harkins, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Pasadena, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Southeast Houston Cardiology5010 Crenshaw Rd Ste 110, Pasadena, TX 77505 Directions (832) 399-0400Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Southeast Houston Cardiology530 Orchard St, Webster, TX 77598 Directions (281) 338-4004Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Has lots of time for you and explains everything so you can understand. Would recommend.
- Cardiology
- 43 years of experience
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Harkins has seen patients for Heart Palpitations and Heart Murmur, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harkins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
