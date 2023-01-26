See All Podiatric Surgeons in Newport Beach, CA
Dr. Anna Meneely, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Anna Meneely, DPM

Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
5.0 (15)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Anna Meneely, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine & Science and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd and Baptist Health Hardin.

Dr. Meneely works at United Podiatry United Medical Doctors in Newport Beach, CA with other offices in Temecula, CA, Irvine, CA, Murrieta, CA and Corona, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. S Berthelsen, DPM
Dr. S Berthelsen, DPM
4.5 (47)
View Profile
Dr. Phillip Darragh, DPM
Dr. Phillip Darragh, DPM
4.3 (14)
View Profile
Dr. Dawn Buratti, DPM
Dr. Dawn Buratti, DPM
5.0 (29)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    United Podiatry United Medical Doctors
    1525 Superior Ave Ste 212, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 383-2254
  2. 2
    United Podiatry United Medical Doctors
    44605 Avenida de Missiones Ste 203, Temecula, CA 92592 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 383-2254
  3. 3
    United Podiatry United Medical Doctors
    15775 Laguna Canyon Rd Ste 240, Irvine, CA 92618 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 753-8844
  4. 4
    United Podiatry United Medical Doctors
    28078 Baxter Rd Ste 530, Murrieta, CA 92563 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 383-2254
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  5. 5
    United Podiatry United Medical Doctors
    341 Magnolia Ave Ste 207, Corona, CA 92879 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 734-9930
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Floyd
  • Baptist Health Hardin

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gait Abnormality
Difficulty With Walking
Limb Pain
Gait Abnormality
Difficulty With Walking
Limb Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Clubfoot Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Clubfoot
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Procedure Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Foot Wounds Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Ligament Tears Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Sprain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sprain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Meneely?

    Jan 26, 2023
    Dr. Meneely did surgery on my ankle for pain caused by an old fracture. She does a lot of minimally invasive surgery so you wont have a scar. I actually didn't have any pain at all after my surgery. My co-worker's husband who is in the medical field said the reason I didn't have pain after surgery was because Dr. Meneely had superb surgical technique. She's very personable and knowledgeable. Honestly you can't find a better surgeon than her.
    Terry gleso — Jan 26, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Anna Meneely, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Anna Meneely, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Meneely to family and friends

    Dr. Meneely's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Meneely

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Anna Meneely, DPM.

    About Dr. Anna Meneely, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1629590013
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Bako Dermatopathology Fellowship|KENTUCKY/INDIANA SPECIALISTS RECONSTRUCTION FOOT AND ANKLE SURGERY FELLOWSHIP
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Mount Sinai Hospital Medical Center Of Chicago
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine &amp; Science
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anna Meneely, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meneely is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Meneely has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Meneely has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Meneely. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meneely.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meneely, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meneely appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Anna Meneely, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.