Dr. Anna Meneely, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meneely is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anna Meneely, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anna Meneely, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine & Science and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd and Baptist Health Hardin.
Dr. Meneely works at
Locations
-
1
United Podiatry United Medical Doctors1525 Superior Ave Ste 212, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (951) 383-2254
-
2
United Podiatry United Medical Doctors44605 Avenida de Missiones Ste 203, Temecula, CA 92592 Directions (951) 383-2254
-
3
United Podiatry United Medical Doctors15775 Laguna Canyon Rd Ste 240, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (949) 753-8844
-
4
United Podiatry United Medical Doctors28078 Baxter Rd Ste 530, Murrieta, CA 92563 Directions (951) 383-2254Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
5
United Podiatry United Medical Doctors341 Magnolia Ave Ste 207, Corona, CA 92879 Directions (951) 734-9930Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Floyd
- Baptist Health Hardin
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Meneely?
Dr. Meneely did surgery on my ankle for pain caused by an old fracture. She does a lot of minimally invasive surgery so you wont have a scar. I actually didn't have any pain at all after my surgery. My co-worker's husband who is in the medical field said the reason I didn't have pain after surgery was because Dr. Meneely had superb surgical technique. She's very personable and knowledgeable. Honestly you can't find a better surgeon than her.
About Dr. Anna Meneely, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1629590013
Education & Certifications
- Bako Dermatopathology Fellowship|KENTUCKY/INDIANA SPECIALISTS RECONSTRUCTION FOOT AND ANKLE SURGERY FELLOWSHIP
- Mount Sinai Hospital Medical Center Of Chicago
- Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine & Science
- Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Meneely has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Meneely accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Meneely has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Meneely works at
Dr. Meneely speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Meneely. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meneely.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meneely, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meneely appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.