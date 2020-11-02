See All Pediatricians in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Anna Pawlik, MD

Pediatrics
3.9 (7)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Anna Pawlik, MD

Dr. Anna Pawlik, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They graduated from Jagiellonian University / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Brooklyn.

Dr. Pawlik works at Medical Plaza in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pawlik's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Medical Plaza
    225 Driggs Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 383-4555
  2. 2
    Anna T Pawlik MD
    557 Leonard St Ste 2, Brooklyn, NY 11222 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 383-4555

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Sinai Brooklyn

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Viral Infection
Throat Pain
Acute Pharyngitis
Viral Infection
Throat Pain
Acute Pharyngitis

Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Hives Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hives
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
Scabies Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Scabies
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Warts
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Connecticare
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 02, 2020
    My baby girl is super healthy because of Dr. Pawlik. Doctor takes her time to explain vital information and never rushes you. Top doctor and specialist highly recommended !
    Carolyn P. — Nov 02, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Anna Pawlik, MD
    About Dr. Anna Pawlik, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Polish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1306884408
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • St Vincent's Hosptial & Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • St Vincent's Hosp
    Residency
    Internship
    • Jersey City Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Jagiellonian University / Faculty of Medicine
    Medical Education

