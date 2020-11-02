Dr. Anna Pawlik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pawlik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anna Pawlik, MD
Overview of Dr. Anna Pawlik, MD
Dr. Anna Pawlik, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They graduated from Jagiellonian University / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Brooklyn.
Dr. Pawlik's Office Locations
Medical Plaza225 Driggs Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222 Directions (718) 383-4555
Anna T Pawlik MD557 Leonard St Ste 2, Brooklyn, NY 11222 Directions (718) 383-4555
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Brooklyn
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My baby girl is super healthy because of Dr. Pawlik. Doctor takes her time to explain vital information and never rushes you. Top doctor and specialist highly recommended !
About Dr. Anna Pawlik, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, French and Polish
- 1306884408
Education & Certifications
- St Vincent's Hosptial & Medical Center
- St Vincent's Hosp
- Jersey City Medical Center
- Jagiellonian University / Faculty of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pawlik has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pawlik accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pawlik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pawlik speaks French and Polish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Pawlik. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pawlik.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pawlik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pawlik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.