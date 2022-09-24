Overview

Dr. Anna Toker, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Arlington, TX. They completed their fellowship with University of Texas Health Center



Dr. Toker works at Usmd Advanced Pelvic Medicine and Bladder Health in Arlington, TX with other offices in Mansfield, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Anal Fissure, Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags, Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty and Rectal Graft) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.