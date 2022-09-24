Dr. Anna Toker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Toker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anna Toker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anna Toker, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Arlington, TX. They completed their fellowship with University of Texas Health Center
Locations
Usmd Advanced Pelvic Medicine and Bladder Health811 W Interstate 20 Ste 114, Arlington, TX 76017 Directions (817) 472-3400
Ann Toker MD PA3150 E Broad St Ste 100, Mansfield, TX 76063 Directions (214) 942-3740
Methodist Mansfield Medical Center2700 E Broad St, Mansfield, TX 76063 Directions (682) 622-7460
Baylor Surgicare At Mansfield LLC280 Regency Pkwy, Mansfield, TX 76063 Directions (817) 842-2388
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Mansfield Medical Center
- Texas Health Hospital Mansfield
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Toker and her staff made me feel at ease and very comfortable prior to surgery. What an excellent crew of medical professionals!!
About Dr. Anna Toker, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1245209535
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Center
- Methodist Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Toker has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Toker accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Toker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Toker has seen patients for Anal Fissure, Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags, Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty and Rectal Graft), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Toker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Toker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Toker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Toker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Toker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.