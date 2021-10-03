Overview of Dr. Anne Pylkas, MD

Dr. Anne Pylkas, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Regions Hospital.



Dr. Pylkas works at Restoration Lab Services LLC in Minneapolis, MN with other offices in Eagan, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.