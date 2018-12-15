Overview

Dr. Annemarie Poleck, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Detroit, MI. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills and DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital.



Dr. Poleck works at Poleck Family Medicine Center in Detroit, MI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.