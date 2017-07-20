Dr. Annu Sharma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sharma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Annu Sharma, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Annu Sharma, MD
Dr. Annu Sharma, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Post Graduate Institute Of Medical Sciences Rohtak and is affiliated with Children's Hospital Of Orange County, Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and Saddleback Medical Center.
Dr. Sharma works at
Dr. Sharma's Office Locations
-
1
Health 4 Kidz Pediatrics15785 Laguna Canyon Rd Ste 215, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (949) 753-0901
Hospital Affiliations
- Children's Hospital Of Orange County
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Saddleback Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sharma?
Dr. Sharma is a very good doctor who listens and offers very professional advice when it comes to the health and well-being of my kids. She is very attentive, kind, and friendly and I would definitely recommend her.
About Dr. Annu Sharma, MD
- Pediatrics
- 41 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Spanish
- 1255387668
Education & Certifications
- Rush Presby St Lukes Med Center
- Post Graduate Institute Of Medical Sciences Rohtak
- Maharishi Dayanand University / Government Medical College
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sharma has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sharma accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sharma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sharma works at
Dr. Sharma speaks Hindi and Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Sharma. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sharma.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sharma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sharma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.