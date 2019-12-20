See All Radiation Oncologists in Charlotte, NC
Dr. Anshu Jain, MD

Radiation Oncology
Map Pin Small Charlotte, NC
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Anshu Jain, MD

Dr. Anshu Jain, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Pathology. They graduated from University Of Kentucky|University of Kentucky College of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Highlands Arh Regional Medical Center, King's Daughters Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and Paintsville ARH Hospital.

Dr. Jain works at Novant Health Cancer Institute Radiation Oncology - Charlotte in Charlotte, NC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Jain's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Cancer Institute Radiation Oncology - Charlotte
    125 Queens Rd Ste 150, Charlotte, NC 28204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (606) 221-4882

Experience & Treatment Frequency

SPECT Scan
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
PET-CT Scan
SPECT Scan
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
PET-CT Scan

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
SPECT Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
PET-CT Scan Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
3D Conformal Radiotherapy Chevron Icon
Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
External Beam Radiotherapy Chevron Icon
Image-Guided Radiation Therapy (IGRT) Chevron Icon
Intensity-Modulated Radiation Therapy (IMRT) Chevron Icon
Radiation Oncology Procedures Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Body Radiotherapy (SBRT) Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery, Spinal or Cranial Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Dec 20, 2019
    Very personable and thorough
    Brandy — Dec 20, 2019
    About Dr. Anshu Jain, MD

    • Radiation Oncology
    • 14 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1093942534
    Education & Certifications

    • Columbia University College of Physicians &amp;amp;amp; Surgeons|Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
    • Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard Medical School
    • University Of Kentucky|University of Kentucky College of Medicine
    • Clinical Pathology and Radiation Oncology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
    • Highlands Arh Regional Medical Center
    • King's Daughters Medical Center
    • Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
    • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
    • Paintsville ARH Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jain has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jain accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Jain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jain works at Novant Health Cancer Institute Radiation Oncology - Charlotte in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Dr. Jain’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Jain. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jain.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

