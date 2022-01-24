Overview

Dr. Anthony Arslan, DO is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in North Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine - Old Westbury, NY|Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury.



Dr. Arslan works at Southwest Medical Associates in North Las Vegas, NV with other offices in Stratford, CT and Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.