Dr. Anthony Benjamin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Anthony Benjamin, MD
Dr. Anthony Benjamin, MD is an Urology Specialist in Troy, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Saint Peter's Hospital.
Dr. Benjamin's Office Locations
Samaritan Hospital of Troy New York2215 Burdett Ave, Troy, NY 12180 Directions (518) 271-3366
K. Perumal M.d.267 Hoosick St, Troy, NY 12180 Directions (518) 272-1333
St. Peter's Health Partners Medical Associates P.c.2231 Burdett Ave Ste 160, Troy, NY 12180 Directions (518) 272-1333
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Peter's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
From one to five I give him a 10 He is a real person and a doctor he cares if u can't see this maybe u need a different type of doctor. To see any doctor u have to wait a long time that's life now days. I can not stand people! this man is different he is good. I've been seeing him for a couple of years now. He is a ten..
About Dr. Anthony Benjamin, MD
- Urology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1932165628
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Benjamin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Benjamin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Benjamin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Benjamin has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Benjamin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Benjamin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benjamin.
