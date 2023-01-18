Dr. Anthony Bonfiglio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bonfiglio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Bonfiglio, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anthony Bonfiglio, MD is a Dermatologist in Mequon, WI. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Aurora Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Bonfiglio works at
Locations
Forefront Dermatology - Mequon10303 N Port Washington Rd Ste 101, Mequon, WI 53092 Directions (262) 261-3835
Forefront Dermatology - Wauwatosa2600 N Mayfair Rd Ste 785, Wauwatosa, WI 53226 Directions (414) 409-7338
Hospital Affiliations
- Aurora Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Golden Rule
- Medicaid
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Security Health Plan (SHP)
- UnitedHealthCare
- WEA Trust
Ratings & Reviews
Very thorough, friendly and informative.
About Dr. Anthony Bonfiglio, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1144319104
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bonfiglio has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bonfiglio accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bonfiglio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
120 patients have reviewed Dr. Bonfiglio. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bonfiglio.
