Dr. Anthony Bonfiglio, MD

Dermatology
4.8 (120)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Anthony Bonfiglio, MD is a Dermatologist in Mequon, WI. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Aurora Sinai Medical Center.

Dr. Bonfiglio works at Forefront Dermatology - Mequon in Mequon, WI with other offices in Wauwatosa, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1
    Forefront Dermatology - Mequon
    10303 N Port Washington Rd Ste 101, Mequon, WI 53092 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (262) 261-3835
  2
    Forefront Dermatology - Wauwatosa
    2600 N Mayfair Rd Ste 785, Wauwatosa, WI 53226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (414) 409-7338

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Aurora Sinai Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Contact Dermatitis
Melanoma Screening
Acne
Contact Dermatitis
Melanoma Screening

Acne Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acne
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Boil
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hives
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Scabies
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Golden Rule
    • Medicaid
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Security Health Plan (SHP)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WEA Trust

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 120 ratings
    Patient Ratings (120)
    5 Star
    (109)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 18, 2023
    Very thorough, friendly and informative.
    — Jan 18, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Anthony Bonfiglio, MD
    About Dr. Anthony Bonfiglio, MD

    • Dermatology
    • English
    • 1144319104
    Education & Certifications

    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
    • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anthony Bonfiglio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bonfiglio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bonfiglio has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bonfiglio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    120 patients have reviewed Dr. Bonfiglio. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bonfiglio.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bonfiglio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bonfiglio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

