Dr. Anthony Brissett, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital.
Houston Methodist Facial Plastic Surgery6550 Fannin St Ste 1703, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 441-3223Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- UnitedHealthCare
From the Greeter Lonetta to Dr. Brissett's assistant Regina, the staff was the uttmost professional team I've ever experienced with Houston Methodist. Phone access, appointments prompted, and very caring staff who seems extremely concerned about your well being while in their office. High;y reccommend Dr. Brissett for any Nose problems you have. He took my nose that was broken 4 times and made and adjustment to increase my breathing by 100%. At 68 years old I appreciate that dearly. My energy is more active. My golf game is a lot more fun, being outdoor is now a pleasure instead of a burden. The downside? Well, is smelling the nasty Cigar and Pipe smoke when i go to a Casino.
- University of MN
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
Dr. Brissett has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brissett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brissett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Brissett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brissett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brissett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brissett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.