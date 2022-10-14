Overview of Dr. Anthony Brissett, MD

Dr. Anthony Brissett, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Brissett works at Houston Methodist Facial Plastic Surgery in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.