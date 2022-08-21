Dr. Anthony Burrows, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burrows is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Burrows, MD
Overview of Dr. Anthony Burrows, MD
Dr. Anthony Burrows, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Duluth, MN. They graduated from University Of Massachusetts Medical School, Worcester, Ma and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center.
Dr. Burrows' Office Locations
Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 3rd Street Building400 E 3rd St Fl 5, Duluth, MN 55805 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Burrows is an EXTREMELY GREAT Doctor! He pays attention to his patients and is an AWESOME surgeon!!!
About Dr. Anthony Burrows, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Neurologic Surgery, Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN
- University Of Massachusetts Medical School, Worcester, Ma
- Neurosurgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burrows has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burrows accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Burrows using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Burrows has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burrows has seen patients for Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burrows on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Burrows. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burrows.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burrows, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burrows appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.