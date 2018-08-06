See All Dermatologists in Warren, MI
Dr. Anthony Cardellio, DO

Dermatology
4.3 (15)
Accepting new patients
56 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Anthony Cardellio, DO is a Dermatologist in Warren, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.

Dr. Cardellio works at Anthony Cardellio, DO, PC in Warren, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration and Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Anthony Cardellio, DO, PC
    30950 Campbell St, Warren, MI 48093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 573-3500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 06, 2018
    Tiffany — Aug 06, 2018
    About Dr. Anthony Cardellio, DO

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 56 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1053344994
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anthony Cardellio, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cardellio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cardellio has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cardellio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cardellio works at Anthony Cardellio, DO, PC in Warren, MI. View the full address on Dr. Cardellio’s profile.

    Dr. Cardellio has seen patients for Acne, Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration and Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cardellio on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Cardellio. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cardellio.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cardellio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cardellio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

