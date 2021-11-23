Dr. Anthony Coletta, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coletta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Coletta, DDS
Dr. Anthony Coletta, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Muskego, WI.
ForwardDental MuskegoS76w18035 Janesville Rd, Muskego, WI 53150 Directions (262) 330-0555
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Careington International
- Cigna
- Connection Dental
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Humana
- Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
- Lincoln Financial Group
- Medicare
- MetLife
- Novitas Solutions, Inc.
- Premier Group Insurance
- Principal Financial Group
- Principal Life
- Scion Dental
- Security Health Plan (SHP)
- Sharp Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare
- Sunshine Health
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Coletta?
The staff is always great, professional and caring!
About Dr. Anthony Coletta, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Coletta has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Coletta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Coletta using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Coletta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
414 patients have reviewed Dr. Coletta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coletta.
